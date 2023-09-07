Body found in water between B.C. mainland, Galiano Island
Investigators are working to identify human remains found in the Strait of Georgia last week.
The Outer Gulf Island RCMP detachment on Pender Island was contacted by the Canadian Coast Guard around 9 a.m. on Sept. 2 after a civilian boat travelling west from Vancouver reported a suspected human body in the water.
The body was located approximately 11 kilometres west of Tsawwassen, between the B.C. mainland and the northern end of Galiano Island.
Mounties from Pender Island attended the scene with a coast guard crew from Ganges Harbour on Salt Spring Island.
The authorities arrived on scene around 10 a.m. and confirmed the remains were human, the Outer Gulf Island RCMP said in a news release.
The body was recovered the RCMP's West Coast Marine Services vessel Lindsay and transported to shore in Sidney.
The remains were then taken to Victoria General Hospital for an autopsy to determine the person's identity and cause of death.
The B.C. Coroners Service has taken over the investigation and will work closely with RCMP missing persons investigators to identify the remains.
