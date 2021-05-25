Body found in water near Hog's Back Falls

Ottawa police say a body has been found in the water near Hog's Back Falls.

No other details were immediately available Tuesday afternoon. A police spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa that the body has yet to be recovered from the water.

"The Regional Coroner’s Office will identify the body – once recovered. Next of kin notification will be a priority for our Service, once the person has been identified," police said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

Last week, Ottawa police reported that Jesse Tessier, 24, had fallen into the water at Hog's Back Falls on the evening of May 15 and remained missing.

