Body found in Winnipeg's Osborne area

Winnipeg police said a body was found in the city’s Osborne area on Tuesday morning.

Police are at the intersection of Osborne Street and Corydon Avenue, where they said workers found the body around 7:45 a.m. this morning near the transit station.

Officers confirmed the deceased person is an adult, but did not give any other details about their identity.

There is no information yet on the circumstances surrounding the death.

This is a developing story. More details to come.