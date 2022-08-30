Body found in wooded area in Caribou Marsh: Cape Breton police

Cape Breton Regional Police says a body has been found in a wooded area in Caribou Marsh, N.S.

Officers responded to the Woodbine Road area around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

According to police, a car belonging to missing man Edwin Christmas was found nearby.

Christmas was last seen leaving his home in his red Chevy Traverse on Aug. 10.

A large community walk took place in Membertou First Nation on Sunday to bring awareness to his disappearance.

Police say they do not suspect foul pay.

The medical examiner's office has yet to identify the body.