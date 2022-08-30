Body found in wooded area in Caribou Marsh: Cape Breton police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
Cape Breton Regional Police says a body has been found in a wooded area in Caribou Marsh, N.S.
Officers responded to the Woodbine Road area around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
According to police, a car belonging to missing man Edwin Christmas was found nearby.
Christmas was last seen leaving his home in his red Chevy Traverse on Aug. 10.
A large community walk took place in Membertou First Nation on Sunday to bring awareness to his disappearance.
Police say they do not suspect foul pay.
The medical examiner's office has yet to identify the body.
-
More B.C. drivers admit to using cell phone while driving: surveyAn increasing percentage of British Columbians admit to using their phone while driving, according to a new survey.
-
Security patrols to observe Charlottetown heritage squaresA new pilot project in Charlottetown will see security patrols for the city’s five downtown heritage squares.
-
Leonard Krog announce bid for re-election as Nanaimo mayorVeteran politician Leonard Krog is putting his hat into the ring and is seeking re-election for a second consecutive term as mayor for the City of Nanaimo. Krog made the announcement Tuesday morning at Maffeo Sutton Park amongst local reporters and about a dozen supporters.
-
'She was happy. She was feisty': Manitoba's oldest resident passes away at 111 years oldA Manitoba woman, credited as the province’s oldest living resident, is being remembered by her family as a funny, sharp woman with a passion for learning.
-
Keiron Gregory sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter death of alleged Liberian warlordAfter pleading guilty to manslaughter and break and enter, Keiron Gregory, 24, was sentenced to 10 years in the shooting death of Bill Horrace.
-
Lost kayakers rescued from Minesing swamp: OPPRescue teams came to the aid of two young kayakers who became lost in the Minesing swamp in Springwater Township.
-
Garth Brooks reacts to Riders' rendition of 'Friends in Low Places'Music superstar Garth Brooks praised a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for their recent on-field rendition of one of his hit songs.
-
This Saskatoon construction worker just won a Canadian cooking challengeA Saskatchewan Polytechnic student, Dielle Gaucher, won the Canadian Culinary Federation’s Young Chef Culinary Challenge held in Saskatoon.
-
Memorial honouring Nova Scotians lost to COVID-19 hangs at Province HouseA memorial honouring the hundreds of Nova Scotians who have died from COVID-19 is now hanging outside Province House in Halifax.