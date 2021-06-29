Body found inside burning vehicle off Hwy. 17 near Markstay-Warren, police say

Ontario Provincial Police say a body was discovered inside a burning vehicle Monday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. The human remains were found on Kukagami Lake Road, about five kilometres north of Highway 17, in Markstay-Warren.

"At this time, the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed," the OPP said in a news release.

Several police units are investigating the case, including the OPP's criminal investigation branch. The Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall is also involved with the investigation.

"The public can expect to see a large police presence in that area as several specialty units have been deployed to assist," police said. "Further information will be released as it becomes available."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.