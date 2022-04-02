iHeartRadio

Body found inside house after fire in Vegreville

Vegreville RCMP are investigating after a body was found inside a house that was on fire Saturday morning.

RCMP received a call about a house fire on 49 Avenue in Vegreville at 1:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who lived in the house outside with injuries.

When crews extinguished the fire, a body was found inside the home.

The two survivors were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP are working to identify the cause of the fire and the death. Police added that the name of the deceased is not being released “at this time.”

