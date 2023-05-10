Body found inside Wasaga Beach house following fire

Police are investigating a fire at a home in Wasaga Beach and trying to determine if it claimed the life of the person found inside.

Officials say there was heavy smoke and flames as emergency crews battled the house fire on Laidlaw Street near Elm Drive late Wednesday afternoon.

Police say one person was found dead inside the home.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was brought in to assist with the investigation.

"A neighbour actually made the 911 call, and they were alerted to the fire because they saw some [smoke] coming from the house. They tried to attempt to enter the house, and unfortunately, was met with a lot of smoke and couldn't potentially save anyone inside," said Victoria Cheung with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

It's believed three people live in the house, but only one was home at the time of the fire.

No further details have been provided, including the identity of the deceased.