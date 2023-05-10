Body found inside Wasaga Beach house following fire
Police are investigating a fire at a home in Wasaga Beach and trying to determine if it claimed the life of the person found inside.
Officials say there was heavy smoke and flames as emergency crews battled the house fire on Laidlaw Street near Elm Drive late Wednesday afternoon.
Police say one person was found dead inside the home.
The Ontario Fire Marshal was brought in to assist with the investigation.
"A neighbour actually made the 911 call, and they were alerted to the fire because they saw some [smoke] coming from the house. They tried to attempt to enter the house, and unfortunately, was met with a lot of smoke and couldn't potentially save anyone inside," said Victoria Cheung with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.
It's believed three people live in the house, but only one was home at the time of the fire.
No further details have been provided, including the identity of the deceased.
-
Here's what Sask. WHL teams did in 2023 Prospects DraftThe 2023 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft took place on Thursday with the Prince Albert Raiders having three picks in the top 10.
-
Search continues for Barrie man wanted in Peterborough homicideThe search continues for a Barrie man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a Peterborough homicide last summer.
-
B.C. NDP leaves spring legislature sitting facing turmoil in public housing managementThe New Democrat government in British Columbia started the spring legislative session promising more affordable homes for vulnerable people, but ended the sitting Thursday amid turmoil over its public housing agency.
-
Price of gas down in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I.The price of gas went down in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island. Meanwhile, the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia and P.E.I., but decreased in New Brunswick.
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent containedA wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained.
-
Study finds search for women's remains at landfill could take years, cost up to $184MA search for the remains of two First Nations women at a Winnipeg-area landfill could take up to three years and cost $184 million, says a study examining whether a successful search is possible.
-
What we know about the OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont.Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.
-
Here's a snapshot of some of Canada's salty waterways harming ecosystemsRoad salt is making Canada's freshwater ecosystems so salty its dangerous to the species that live there.
-
Sudbury police assist bylaw officers with dog, litter of puppiesA dog and a drawer-full of puppies are at a Sudbury animal shelter after police were called to help bylaw officers.