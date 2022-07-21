Body found near downtown Guelph, death not considered suspicious
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
A body was found in a Guelph neighbourhood Thursday and police said the death is not considered suspicious.
Officers were called to Arthur Street and Macdonell Street around 5 p.m.
Police said they located a deceased person, but no other details have been released about the manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph Police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7342 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
