Body found near Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich deemed not suspicious

Saanich police say they do not think criminality is involved after a man's body was found near the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich on Thursday morning.

Police say they received a call about an unresponsive man just before 8 a.m.

Officers went to the area, located under a bridge at the corner of Carey Road and Ravine Way, and determined that the man was dead.

Police tape blocked a pedestrian walkway that leads to the trail on the east side of Carey Road Thursday morning.

A forensic investigator could also be seen taking photos under the Carey Road overpass before 9 a.m.

The path reopened around 12:30 p.m., after police finished examining the scene.

Saanich police say its major crime unit examined the area and determined that the man's death "does not appear to be suspicious."