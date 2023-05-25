Body found near Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich deemed not suspicious
Saanich police say they do not think criminality is involved after a man's body was found near the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich on Thursday morning.
Police say they received a call about an unresponsive man just before 8 a.m.
Officers went to the area, located under a bridge at the corner of Carey Road and Ravine Way, and determined that the man was dead.
Police tape blocked a pedestrian walkway that leads to the trail on the east side of Carey Road Thursday morning.
A forensic investigator could also be seen taking photos under the Carey Road overpass before 9 a.m.
The path reopened around 12:30 p.m., after police finished examining the scene.
Saanich police say its major crime unit examined the area and determined that the man's death "does not appear to be suspicious."
