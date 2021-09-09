iHeartRadio

Body found of Edmonton man missing for 3 weeks

image.jpeg

Police in Edmonton confirm that the body of a local man missing for more than three weeks has now been found. 

Christopher Dafoe, 28, was last seen at his home near 110 Avenue and 124 Street in mid-August. 

His mother shared the news of his death on social media earlier this week. 

Dafoe's family previously said he had "disappeared without a trace."  

His parents lead search parties and put up posters across the city in an effort to find their missing son.​

