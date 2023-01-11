Hikers discover body on Bruce Trail near Owen Sound, OPP confirms
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police say they are investigating the discovery of a body on the Bruce Trail south of Owen Sound.
Police initiated an investigation Monday near Concession 11, asking the public to avoid the area west of Rail Trail, but no further details were provided.
On Wednesday, police confirmed hikers found a deceased individual Monday morning and notified emergency personnel.
Several units, including K-9, forensics, the chief coroner, and emergency response team members, attended the area for the investigation.
Grey Bruce OPP says the death has been deemed non-suspicious.
Provincial police issued thanks to the public for its cooperation during the closure of the area.
It has since reopened.
-
Air Canada loses couple's luggage with cancer meds for nearly a month, sends to DubaiA Canadian couple’s luggage containing cancer treatment medications was lost for nearly a month and travelled as far as Dubai before making it back to Canada.
-
Refreshed Fiddler feels ripped from the headlinesFunny how a musical set in 1905 in rural Russia that opened on Broadway in 1964 can feel like it’s telling a story ripped from today's headlines
-
15-year-old boy dies after collision in HamiltonA teenage boy is dead after a collision in Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Huntsville boater charged in July death of swimmer on Lake RosseauPolice have charged a Huntsville boater more than five months after the death of a man on Lake Rosseau.
-
Northern Ont. man wins precedent-setting fight for benefits after suffering brain injuryA northern Ontario man has won his fight for benefits from the company that insures his camper-trailer, even though he wasn’t driving it when he was injured
-
Rainfall warning issued for Metro VancouverA rainfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, with an "extended" period of precipitation in the forecast.
-
'It's a long-term payoff': Alternative fuels for transport industry highlighted at Regina tech conferenceA conference in Regina is providing education on ways the transport industry may contribute to reaching zero emission targets in the province.
-
Former Waterloo Warrior says it 'feels surreal' to sign NFL contractFormer Waterloo Warrior defensive back Tyrell Ford signed a contract with the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League on Tuesday.
-
City of Barrie rolling ahead with Bryne Drive construction projectThe City of Barrie's Bryne Drive project is rolling ahead, with construction set to begin this year.