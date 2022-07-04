Body found on QEII Highway north of Airdrie
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Lead/Senior Digital Producer
Ryan White
RCMP investigators are seeking dash cam footage after a man was found dead on the QEII Highway north of Airdrie early Monday morning.
The body of a 36-year-old Airdrie man was located in the southbound lanes of the highway near the Highway 566 overpass shortly before 3:30 a.m.
Officers suspect the man may have fallen from the overpass but are seeking dash cam footage of the area.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
Anyone who may have witnessed a man near the Highway 566 overpass or has a recording of the QEII Highway or Highway 566 between the hours of 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Monday is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200.
Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
