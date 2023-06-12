Body of 14-year-old Edmonton swimmer found a week after he went missing

Police have confirmed that a body found in the North Saskatchewan River near Smoky Lake, Alta., is that of a 14-year-old swimmer who was swept away in Edmonton a week earlier.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young boy during this difficult time," Sgt. Dan Tames wrote in a Monday evening news release.

The boy was swimming with three other people near Terwillegar Park on June 4 when he was swept downstream.

Police, firefighters and other emergency partners searched the area by land, air and water in the days after the boy went missing.

On Sunday around noon, RCMP were called to the river near the Smoky Lake Bridge and Highway 855.

The body was taken to the medical examiner's office and later confirmed to be that of the missing boy.

"We would like to thank the Two Hills RCMP detachment who helped recover the remains," Tames said.

"We would also like to thank Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, City of Edmonton Park Rangers Marine Unit, RCMP Flight Operations and the Under Water Search Team for their unwavering efforts."

Authorities have not publicly named the boy. His body was found about 120 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.