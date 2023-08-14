Body of 49-year-old woman recovered from lake near Victoria
Police divers have recovered the body of a 49-year-old woman who drowned Saturday in Thetis Lake Regional Park, near Victoria.
Mounties were called to the regional park after witnesses reported seeing the woman go under the water in Prior Lake and not re-emerge Saturday afternoon.
The areas around Prior Lake and the Mackenzie Creek Trail were immediately closed to the public until after the woman's body was recovered Monday afternoon.
A statement from the West Shore RCMP says the death does not appear to be suspicious.
"We thank the public for their patience and send our condolences to the family and friends of the woman," said West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar.
Investigators are working with the B.C. Coroners Service to determine the circumstances of the death.
Police will not be releasing details about the woman's identity at this time, the RCMP said.
-
E-scooter rider transported to hospital with minor injuries after collisionWaterloo regional police say a man riding an e-scooter in Waterloo was transported to hospital with minor injuries after a collision with an SUV.
-
Armed robbery at Calgary consignment store leads to meth bustThree people are facing charges in an armed robbery at a Calgary consignment store that led to more than $27,000 worth of meth being seized.
-
'Construction rage': City urging drivers to slow down and show respect in construction zonesWinnipeg drivers annoyed with road construction could be taking their frustrations out on those just trying to do their jobs.
-
Remembering the late Cambridge Coun. Donna ReidThe Cambridge community is mourning the death of Cambridge councillor Donna Reid, who died over the weekend.
-
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wedAfter dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
-
Suncor earns $1.88 billion in Q2; takes restructuring charge related to layoffsSuncor says it earned $1.88 billion in the second quarter of 2023, down from approximately $4 billion in the same period last year.
-
Calgary Canucks hit the ice a little early this seasonIt may still be summer but that hasn't stopped some members of the Calgary Canucks from hitting the ice already.
-
$19.8M for a Pender Island mansion with working farm and vineyardA custom-designed waterfront mansion on Pender Island has just hit the market for $19,800,000 and it comes with a sprawling 105-acre property – impeccably maintained by a live-in caretaker named Terry.
-
'It just doesn't make sense': Question raised after inmate walks away from federal prisonHe wasn't gone for very long, but a convicted murderer walked away from the minimum security unit at the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick on Saturday afternoon.