Body of 49-year-old woman recovered from lake near Victoria

Police divers have recovered the body of a 49-year-old woman who drowned Saturday in Thetis Lake Regional Park, near Victoria.

Mounties were called to the regional park after witnesses reported seeing the woman go under the water in Prior Lake and not re-emerge Saturday afternoon.

The areas around Prior Lake and the Mackenzie Creek Trail were immediately closed to the public until after the woman's body was recovered Monday afternoon.

A statement from the West Shore RCMP says the death does not appear to be suspicious.

"We thank the public for their patience and send our condolences to the family and friends of the woman," said West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

Investigators are working with the B.C. Coroners Service to determine the circumstances of the death.

Police will not be releasing details about the woman's identity at this time, the RCMP said.