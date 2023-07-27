Body of Beaumont man found in river in southwest Edmonton
Craig Ellingson
Craig Ellingson
The remains of a man feared drowned in the North Saskatchewan River have been found and identified.
RCMP confirmed Thursday that the body of a man found by Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services in the river near the southwest neighbourhood of Windermere on Saturday is that of Austin Richmond Laporte, who was last seen struggling in the water at Devon’s Voyageur Park on July 16.
The positive identification came following an autopsy by Alberta’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Rain the night of July 16 and over the next couple of days, leading to muddy water and debris in the river, hampered the efforts of personnel searching for the 20-year-old Beaumont man.
