Body of Burlington, Ont. man pulled from Lake Huron

The Body of a Burlington, Ont. man has been pulled from Lake Huron.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Grey Bruce OPP, Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation Police, Saugeen Shores Fire Department, Sauble Beach Fire Department, Grey County Paramedic Services and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton all responded to reports of a man going in the water and not coming out.

Just before 10 a.m. the same day, a person was removed from the lake and lifesaving efforts were not successful. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Robert Klingbeil from Burlington.

OPP say they are continuing to investigate with the help of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team.