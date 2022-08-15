Body of Calgary man recovered from B.C.'s Cultus Lake

An Alberta man drowned over the weekend at a popular lake in British Columbia, Mounties confirmed Monday.

Witnesses said the man, identified only as a 33-year-old from Calgary, waded into the waters of Cultus Lake Saturday afternoon. He'd been at the lake with friends, according to police.

At some point, he entered deeper water and became submerged, the Chilliwack RCMP said.

Few details have been provided, but Mounties said the man wasn't able to swim to safety and drowned.

Officers and paramedics were called to the lake shortly before 6 p.m., as were members of Cultus Lake Fire and Rescue and Chilliwack Search and Rescue.

Efforts to rescue the man were unsuccessful, and his body was recovered later, police said.

No further information has been made public. The death is under investigation by the RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service, but police did not describe it as suspicious.