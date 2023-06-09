Body of Calgary worker, buried in trench, recovered

Investigations are underway after a man, working on a sewer line in northwest Calgary, died after he was buried in a trench.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the scene in the community of Charleswood at 10:45 a.m., officials said.

When they arrived, they found a worker had been buried in a trench that had been dug to access a sewer line.

Officials say one of the walls collapsed and buried him.

Emergency crews worked through the entire day, using an excavator and a vacuum truck to assist in the rescue.

Members of the fire department's technical rescue team recovered his body on Thursday night.

The worker is believed to be in his late 20s and was employed by a private plumbing company.

A safety expert CTV News spoke with on Thursday says lax safety protocol may have been to blame for his death.

"This is something that should not happen," said Calgary-based Dean Whinan, whose work includes improving safety on workplaces on a daily basis.

"We know how to protect people in excavations or, in this case, ungrounding of the earth. And this is absolutely senseless."

Fire officials say the hole was approximately three to six metres (10 to 20 feet) deep before in collapsed and the worker was buried in dirt, sand and retaining wall materials.

The victim has not been identified.

Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety and the Calgary Police Service are conducting investigations into the incident.