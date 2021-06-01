Body of deceased man recovered from Detroit River in LaSalle identified

Investigators with LaSalle Police say the individual's body pulled from the Detroit River over the weekend has been identified.

Police only saying the man was 34 years old.

No foul play is suspected and no further information is being released pending notification of the next of kin.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the LaSalle Police Service was contacted by a boater who had discovered a man’s body at the surface of the water near the LaSalle boat launch along the eastern shore of Fighting Island.

LaSalle police, LaSalle fire crews and the OPP Marine Unit all attended the scene to help recover the body.