Body of fisherman missing since boat sank on Fraser River has been found 2 months later

The body of a man in his 20s has been found more than two months after a boat sank on the Fraser River.

Damian Dutrisac was reported missing in May, after the boat he was in sank near Chilliwack, B.C. The 29-year-old had been fishing with a friend when the anchor became stuck.

His fiancée told CTV News that "whatever happened, it made the boat go under." Neither Dutrisac nor his friend had life jackets.

The friend managed to get to safety and was rescued by a passing boater, but Dutrisac was gone.

Mounties confirmed to CTV News Wednesday that his body was located.

In a Facebook post on a page created to organize family and friends' search for Dutrisac, his fiancée wrote, "The search is over and now my love may rest in peace."

Karyssa Mclean said she'd been contacted by police Monday, and was told that Dutrisac's body had been found at a sand and gravel quarry in the Upper Sumas Mountain area of the river.

"All our hard work and what seemed like endless days of searching has come to an end," Mclean wrote Tuesday.

"I couldn't have done it without all of you. Thank you so much to every single person that did anything for us. It all worked out finally."

