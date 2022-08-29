Body of kayaker recovered from Lower Madawaska River

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a kayaker in a lake in the Ottawa Valley.

Officers recovered the body of a male kayaker in the Lower Madawaska River on Saturday.

Police say investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have observed the lone kayaker on the water between Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 27.

Anyone with information can contact the Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122.