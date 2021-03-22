Manitoba RCMP say the body of a man who broke through the ice and drowned after trying to cross a frozen river on an ATV has been found.

The Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) and family members found the body of the 42-year-old man from the RM of Alexander on Saturday at the Winnipeg River, RCMP said.

RCMP had previously said two men had tried crossing the ice on the Winnipeg River on ATVs on March 18, 2021. RCMP said responding officers had found a man hanging onto the ice at Penelope Close in the RM of Alexander.

As officers tried to reach the man, RCMP said he went under the water and did not resurface.

Another man – a 37-year-old from Great Falls – who had also broken through the ice had been able to pull himself out of the water.

-With files from CTV's Devon McKendrick