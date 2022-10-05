Body of man found in water east of Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a body of water in Strathcona County.
Emergency crews received a 911 call about the body around 9 a.m. Sunday.
The body of a 58-year-old Edmonton man was recovered from the water in the area of Township Road 540.
The circumstances around the man’s death are still under investigation, but police do not believe them to be suspicious.
An autopsy has been ordered.
