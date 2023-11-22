Body of man found near Jasper, police investigating

Police are investigating the death of a man in Jasper National Park.

The man's body was found Tuesday in the Annette Lake area, about eight kilometres from the Jasper town site.

The discovery caused Mounties to close off the area while they, along with the National Park Visitor Safety Team, investigated.

The area has since reopened and police say there is no concern for public safety.

The cause of the man's death is still unknown, but police say he has been identified and his next of kin has been notified.

Jasper is about 360 kilometres west of Edmonton.