Carnduff RCMP and the Saskatchewan RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) say the body of a missing 25-year-old man has been found in southeast Saskatchewan.

Police say the man told his family the afternoon of Christmas Eve he planned to go ice fishing north of the Alameda Dam on his red Arctic Cat 700 ATV and was not heard from again afterwards.

An ATV of the same make and model was found under the ice by the Oxbow Fire Department in the same area overnight on Dec. 24.

RCMP now confirm the man's body was recovered Sunday afternoon. His family and Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified.