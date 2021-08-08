Body of man who drowned in Whiteshell Provincial Park recovered
The body of a man who drown in West Hawk Lake Saturday evening has been recovered.
According to RCMP, officers received a call about a POSSIBLE drowning at 6:40 p.m. Saturday.
Mounties were told two men from Winnipeg, aged 51 and 52, had jumped off a pontoon into the lake and immediately began having difficulty in the water.
Life jackets were allegedly thrown to both men, but the 52-year-old was not able to reach it in time and was seen going under and not resurface.
Falcon Lake RCMP, with assistance from Manitoba Conservation and the local fire department, searched the water in the area but were unable to locate the victim. The Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) attended and conducted an underwater search.
RCMP said the body of the 52-year-old was recovered from the water around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.
Falcon Lake RCMP continue to investigate.
