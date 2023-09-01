Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo Lake

A teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.

Stettler RCMP and other rescue agencies recovered the body of Ajay Purba of Airdrie from the central Alberta lake located about 140 kilometres south of Edmonton and about 60 kilometres northeast of Red Deer.

Purba went missing on Tuesday, with emergency crews called to the lake to investigate the possible drowning late that afternoon.

According to the RCMP, Purba was on an inflatable when he got pulled too far out into the water. He got off the inflatable and attempted to swim back to shore, and as he did so the wind picked up, blowing the inflatable away from him.

Rescue crews searched the lake throughout the week using drones and sonar.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Karyn Mulcahy