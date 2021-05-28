Body of missing 24-year-old Ottawa man recovered near Hog's Back Falls

Ottawa police say the body found near Hog's Back Falls this week has been identified as the 24-year-old man missing for nearly two weeks.

Jesse Tessier accidentally fell into the water at Hog's Back Falls on May 15.

The Ottawa Police Marine Dive and Trails Unit and the Paramedic Unit searched the water and shoreline from May 15 until May 19, and again on May 24.

On Tuesday, police received a call from a passerby about a body spotted in the water.

The Ottawa Police Marine Unit and firefighters recovered the body.

On Friday, the Regional Coroner's Office confirmed the identity of the body.

"The Ottawa Police has completed the notification of next of kin. Our thoughts are with Jesse’s family and friends," police said in a statement.