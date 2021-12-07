Body of missing B.C. teenager found, cause of 'suspicious' death unclear

A missing Metro Vancouver teenager has been found dead, local police announced a day after alerting the public of her case.

The Delta Police Department said Maaike Blom was found Tuesday morning in a home on Tsawwassen First Nations land. Blom also lived on the First Nation's land.

Officers did not say how far the home she was found in was from her own.

The disappearance of the 17-year-old girl was made public just one day before, and she had been reported missing Sunday.

Blom was last seen by her family on Friday, and her absence was out of character, according to police.

In a statement, officers said they're investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, but they did not call it a homicide, nor did they provide any possible cause.

Instead, it's being treated as "suspicious" at this time, Delta police said. A man is in custody in connection with her death, but no details have been provided on his arrest or how he is associated with the girl.

"Her death, while considered suspicious, is believed to be an isolated occurrence," DPD spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in Tuesday's statement.

"We recognize that the public may have many questions, but we ask that investigators be given the opportunity to proceed with their work. The public is not believed to be at risk regarding the circumstances of her death."

In an email statement, the Delta School District confirmed to CTV News Vancouver that Blom was a student at Delta Secondary School.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Maaike Blom. Maaike was a much-loved student who had strong connections with her peers." the statement reads.

"We extend our support and sincere condolences to her family and friends. Counselling support has been extended to students and staff at the schools impacted by this sad news. As there is an active police investigation underway, the Delta School District will not be providing any further comment."