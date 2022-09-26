Body of missing bike trail builder in the Sault has been found, police say

CTV News has learned a massive police search has ended for a 58-year-old man who went missing Saturday morning in Sault Ste. Marie after his body was found.

Igor Dragoslavic was a trail design and build expert working on the Finn Hill Mountain Bike Trail Project who was last seen by his family at 8 a.m. Sept. 24 in the 100-block of Pentagon Boulevard.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police set up a command post at Hiawatha Highlands Conservation Area, just over nine kilometres from where he was last seen, Monday morning and deployed a helicopter and drones in a search of the wooded area.

Hours later, just after 2 p.m., police said Dragoslavic "has been located and is no longer considered missing," but didn't provide any further details in the news release.

Three days before he went missing, Dragoslavic posted a photo on his social media account saying "just an ordinary day at my job" at Hiawatha Highlands Conservation Area, north of the city.

He has been flagging trail in the Finn Hill area the last few weeks, Sault Cycling Club told CTV News.

Sault Cycling Club told CTV News on Monday afternoon there is no trail work happening at Hiawatha.

On his social media profile, Dragoslavic said he works for Transitions Bike Parks Inc. in Kitchener.