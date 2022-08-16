Body of missing boater from Ottawa recovered in Bancroft-area lake

Ontario Provincial Police say the body of an Ottawa boater has been recovered from a Bancroft-area lake.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports that a canoe capsized on Peter Lake near Bancroft on Saturday and said one person was missing.

A local resident who witnessed one person enter the water attempted to search for the missing canoeist but was unsuccessful, as were police and firefighters who were first on the scene.

In a release Tuesday, OPP said the body of Sovann Chhay, 39, of Ottawa, was recovered Sunday by the underwater search and recovery team.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled.