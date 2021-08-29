Body of missing boater recovered from Ottawa River
Ottawa police say they have recovered the body of a man whose boat overturned in the Ottawa River this weekend.
Police were called to river in the area of Dunrobin Road and Opeongo Road at around 4 p.m. Saturday on reports the man's boat had capsized. Emergency crews from both sides of the river were part of the search but they were unable to find him.
On Sunday, police said the search was considered a recovery operation. Police said late Sunday the man had been found dead.
Family members and friends watched the Ottawa Police Service Marine Unit and Emergency Services Unit search the waters of the Ottawa River for the missing man on Sunday afternoon.
They told CTV News Ottawa the man was on his way to camp on Mohr Island with friends when they say his boat capsized.
He launched his boat from Constance Bay, and was supposed to drop off gear on the island before picking up friends from the boat launch near Dunrobin and Opeongo roads.
The name of the man has not been released.
