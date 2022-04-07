Body of missing Bracebridge man found in Huron County, Ont.

The dead body of a Bracebridge man who went missing in January was found in Huron County, Ont. on Wednesday.

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began searching for James Gamble, 48, after being reported missing on Jan. 15.

Police say Gamble left his Bracebridge home the morning of Jan. 14.

Gamble did not go to work that day, nor did he return home.

Investigators found Gamble was last seen in the Orangeville area and was believed to be driving a white 2014 Ram 1500 pickup truck.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to determine Gamble’s cause of death.

Police say his death is not deemed to be suspicious.