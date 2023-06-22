Body of missing camper found in Severn Township after extensive search

Police say they found the body of a camper following an extensive search in Severn Township after his family reported him missing late Wednesday night.

The 71-year-old man's family notified police that he had gone fishing and never returned home.

Police say family members located the missing man's campsite near Burrows Lake, but he was nowhere to be found.

The OPP launched a massive search from the air and on foot with the K9 unit and emergency response team.

Police say the man was found dead near his campsite.

His cause of death is under investigation, but police say they don't suspect foul play.