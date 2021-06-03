Body of missing Chilliwack mom found in Fraser River: RCMP

The body of a Chilliwack, B.C., woman who was reported missing back in January was discovered this week in the Fraser River.

Authorities confirmed that 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, the mother of two young children, was found dead in the river near Coquitlam on Wednesday.

"The woman's family has been notified and has asked for privacy as they grieve," Chilliwack RCMP said in a news release.

The RCMP said it has concluded its investigation into Bell's death and found "no evidence to support criminal involvement." The BC Coroners Service is still investigating to determine when, where and how she died.

Bell was last seen on Jan. 30, when she went for a drive and never returned. Her worried family offered a $10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

Bell's mother, Alina Durham, described her daughter as someone who was "beautiful inside and out" but appeared to have been struggling emotionally in the lead-up to her disappearance.