Body of missing kayaker found east of Sault Ste. Marie

Emergency crews were called to Driving Lake in Duncan Township, north of Garden River First Nation, on Sunday shortly after 10:30 p.m. after a man didn't return from kayaking.

Numerous police and search and rescue crews were deployed from Sault Ste. Marie and Batchewana First Nation to look for him.

The body of 23-year-old Kyle Buswa-Virta was found on Tuesday afternoon by the Ontario Provincial Police's underwater search and rescue unit, police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

An autopsy is expected to take place in the Sault at a later date.

"The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service," OPP said.