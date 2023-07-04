Body of missing kayaker found in Buffalo Pound Lake: RCMP
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
The body of a 25-year-old man who went missing while kayaking on Buffalo Pound Lake has been recovered, according to a news release from Moose Jaw RCMP.
RCMP said they received a call about a missing kayaker at Sand Point Beach around 3:45 Sunday afternoon.
An investigation determined the man’s kayak overturned and he did not re-emerge from the water.
RCMP said the man’s body was located in the water about 24 hours later, close to where he was last seen.
The man’s name has not been released but police said he is a 25-year-old man from Moose Jaw.
The man’s family has been notified, according to RCMP.
