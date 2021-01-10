Condolences are pouring in online after a Langford teen who had been missing since New Year's Day was found dead in Goldstream Provincial Park Saturday evening.

Sixteen-year-old Andre Courtemanche was last seen alive around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the 2900 block of Cressida Crescent.

A massive search effort was launched, with police, search and rescue crews, and volunteers all working to find him.

Metchosin and Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue teams eventually discovered his body, according to a news release from West Shore RCMP.

Police offered their condolences to Courtemanche's family in their release, adding that the family has asked for privacy as they mourn their loss.

A Facebook group set up for volunteers looking to aid in the search has turned into an online memorial for the teen.

Police said they do not suspect foul play in Courtemanche's death, the cause of which is still under investigation.

"Police and BC Coroners Service are conducting parallel investigations to determine all the facts," West Shore RCMP said in their release.