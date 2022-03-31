iHeartRadio

Body of missing man found on Riverside Drive

Windsor police have reopened Riverside Drive near Huron Church Road after a short closure in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

Windsor police have confirmed the body of a missing man was discovered near the Ambassador Bridge.

Police say the deceased 61-year-old man was missing person Leo Amyot.

Amyot was last seen alive on March 21 in the 900 block of St. Luke Rd.

Police found his body in the area of Riverside Drive near Huron Church Road on Wednesday.

Investigators do not believe foul play is involved.

