Body of missing man recovered after canoe capsized in northern Ont. lake

The search has ended for a man that went missing on Friday night after a canoe capsized on Wasaksina Lake near Temagami in northern Ontario.

On Monday, the body of a 24-year-old from the southern Ont. community of Brockton was found by the provincial underwater search and recovery unit after an extensive search, police said in a news release.

The Temiskaming detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received the missing person report around 10 p.m. Aug. 11.

"A canoe capsized with two persons on board and one person made it to shore safely. An initial search was launched in the area with the assistance of a Griffon Helicopter from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre at Canadian (JRCC) Forces Base Trenton," OPP said.

OPP spokesperson Nathalie Muirhead told CTV News in an email neither of the canoe's occupants were wearing life jackets at the time it capsized.