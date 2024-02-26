Body of missing Manitoba man found in wooded area

The body of a missing Manitoba man has been discovered in a wooded area.

On Sunday evening, the Manitoba RCMP announced that Peter Charlette’s body was found about three kilometres from where he had last been seen.

Earlier in the day, Mounties said the 19-year-old was missing and had last been seen on Saturday evening walking away from a home off of Highway 283 near the Saskatchewan border.

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.