Body of missing N.B. man found; police investigating death as a homicide

The disappearance of a New Brunswick man is now being investigated as a homicide after his body was found last week.

The RCMP says police found the body in a wooded area off a snowmobile trail between Minto, N.B., and Chipman, N.B., around 7 p.m., Thursday.

Police say the person has been identified as 27-year-old Brandon Donelan, who was last seen in the Chipman area on Jan. 27 and reported missing on Jan. 30.

Investigators are treating Donelan’s death as a homicide.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Wasson Road in Newcastle Creek, N.B., near Minto, on Monday. They say a woman was arrested at the scene on an unrelated matter and later released pending a future court appearance.

The RCMP says officers remain in the area as they continue their investigation.

In February, police launched an active air and ground search for Donelan in the Chipman and Minto areas, and asked residents to check their properties for signs of the missing man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).