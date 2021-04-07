Body of missing Ottawa man recovered in Rideau River near Carleton University

The body of a 32-year-old man reported missing in Ottawa two months ago has been recovered in the Rideau River.

The Ottawa Police Service says the body of Saeed Mehrabidavoodabadi was located in the Rideau River, near Alumni Park at Carleton University, on March 29.

"There is no foul play suspected," said police.

On Feb. 1, police issued a media release asking for help locating Mehrabidavoodabadi. He was last seen in Toronto on Jan. 27 and his vehicle was last seen in Ottawa on Jan. 29.