Body of missing paddle boarder found in Elk Island National Park

The body of a missing Edmonton paddle boarder has been found, RCMP have confirmed.

The search began on Saturday when the 42-year-old man went missing around 5:20 p.m. in Astotin Lake in Elk Island National Park.

Police say the man’s body was recovered from the lake shortly after noon on Monday.

Parks Canada has released the following written statement about the death:

“The RCMP have confirmed recovery of the body of the missing paddle boarder from Astotin Lake. Parks Canada is deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our hearts are with the family and friends of the individual.

Parks Canada would like to thank all partnering agencies who responded to the incident, which included Fort Saskatchewan RCMP, emergency responders from Lamont County and Strathcona County, and the Province of Alberta.

Visitor safety is a top priority for Parks Canada. Parks Canada strongly recommends that a certified personal flotation device (PFD) be used when recreating on any water body.”

The lake is still closed, but is expected to reopen to the public on Monday. Visitors are encouraged to check the Parks Canada website for updates.