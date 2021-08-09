Body of missing paddle boarder recovered from B.C. lake; park reopens after investigation

A B.C. park was closed on Sunday as Mounties looked for a missing paddle boarder who fell into a lake.

Squamish RCMP said a man had been paddle boarding with family and friends at Alice Lake Sunday morning when he fell into the water. According to the RCMP's statement issued that day, he didn't resurface and hadn't been found by the afternoon.

Search and rescue, fire and police were all on scene and the RCMP's dive team was called in to help.

While the search was ongoing, Mounties said provincial park rangers closed Alice Lake Park.

In an update sent out on Monday, officials said the man's body was recovered by the dive team at about 8:15 p.m. the previous night.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this man who was doing something he was enjoying," said Cpl. Angela Kermer in a news release.

The park reopened, but police are still investigating the incident.

Mounties said victims services are supporting the man's family, friends and anyone who was at the lake at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100. Anyone needing to contact victim services can email squamish_victims_services@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.