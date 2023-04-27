Body of missing Sask. woman found: RCMP
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
Saskatchewan RCMP said the body of 32-year-old Jaycee Geml has been found.
In a news release, RCMP said Geml’s family has been notifed of her death.
Geml was last seen in Sedley, Sask. southeast of Regina on March 25, according to RCMP
RCMP did not say where Geml’s body was located.
