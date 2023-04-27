iHeartRadio

Body of missing Sask. woman found: RCMP


An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

Saskatchewan RCMP said the body of 32-year-old Jaycee Geml has been found.

In a news release, RCMP said Geml’s family has been notifed of her death.

Geml was last seen in Sedley, Sask. southeast of Regina on March 25, according to RCMP

RCMP did not say where Geml’s body was located.

