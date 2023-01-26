Body of missing Shawnigan Lake senior found

A senior who disappeared Tuesday from her home near Shawnigan Lake, B.C., has been found dead.

Investigators do not believe there was any criminality involved in the death of 81-year-old Janet Klassen, whose body was found Wednesday.

Klassen was last seen Tuesday afternoon when she went for a walk near her home on White Eagle Road.

A crew of about 20 volunteers began searching for her that evening.

They were joined later by RCMP officers, police dogs and a helicopter on Wednesday.

Police say the B.C. Coroners Service has been notified of the woman's death and is investigating.