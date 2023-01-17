Body of missing Sudbury snowmobiler recovered from lake

An underwater search and recovery unit has recovered the body of a missing snowmobiler in the Estaire area, south of Sudbury, on Tuesday.

Ronald Nantais, 53, was last seen Saturday evening on Elbow Lake Road, in Burwash Township, driving a black and white 2017 Polaris 600 Switchback snowmobile, Ontario Provincial Police said.

An OPP helicopter identified the area on Elbow Lake where the snowmobile went through the ice and divers recovered Nantais' body Tuesday.

"When we attended the scene, we had officers speak with family members and then had emergency response team from the mid-northeast region along with the OPP aviation to search the area," said OPP spokesperson Const. Rob Lewis.

"OPP aviation did come across an area of open water where there was evidence of where a snowmachine did enter the water."

Police said Nantais was not wearing a floater suit.

Residents who live on the lake said the ice is weak right now along parts of the shoreline and open in a narrow area.

Police said in light of the tragic incident, snowmobilers and anyone else venturing out on the ice needs to know that it's not safe in many areas.

"Most of our waterways are still open or have very thin ice, which creates a dangerous situation for none who is on the ice. The old saying is 'no ice is safe ice' and know the ice before you even try to venture on to it," Lewis said.

Police are also reminding snowmobilers that when heading out for a ride, it's important to check trail and ice conditions, to let other people know your destination, route and when you are expected to return.