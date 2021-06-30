Body of missing Surrey woman discovered near Boundary Bay

The search for a missing Surrey woman has ended in tragedy. According to a tweet by Delta police, the body of 54-year-old Wenyan Lan was located in the area of Boundary Bay on Tuesday.

Police say her family has been notified of her death and that they do not suspect foul play.

It comes more than two weeks after Lan was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip to trap crabs and dig for clams on June 14, prompting a massive search effort.

Police say it appeared Lan planned to go from her Surrey home to the Tsawwassen area late that morning or in the afternoon and her vehicle was found at Centennial Beach that day.

Lan's sister, Wendy, previously told CTV News in an email that family members had discovered her chest waders on June 22, near the south end of 64 Street in Delta along the shoreline north of where her vehicle was found a week prior.

Lan's family, members of the Delta Police Department and search-and-rescue teams were all involved in the search, which saw crews work through the night on land and from the water and air. Some called in to help search even waded out into the water, as the area is known for tidal flats, which can have an effect similar to quicksand.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Kendra Mangione